TUNIS, Sept 6 Tunisia's central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.5 percent on Tuesday, as it seeks to boost an economy still reeling from the aftermath of a revolt that toppled its president earlier this year.

"To boost economic activity and the implementation of investment plans by limiting the financial burden on businesses, the Council decided to reduce, again, the rate of the BCT half a percentage point to bring it back to 3.5 percent," the bank said in a statement.

The bank last changed its key interest rate in at the end of June, when it cut the rate by 50 basis points to 4 percent.

An uprising in January forced veteran leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali to leave the country, and inspired the "Arab Spring" revolts sweeping the Middle East.

However, the violence and strikes that followed the revolution forced some businesses to suspend operations and also scared off foreign tourists, on whom Tunisia relies for a large part of its revenues.

Tunisian officials expect 1 percent gross domestic product growth this year, down from about 3.7 percent in 2010.

