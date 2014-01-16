TUNIS Jan 16 Tunisia's outgoing government said
on Thursday it had suspended planned energy price hikes, its
second policy reversal in two weeks after popular protests
forced it to scrap a tax increase envisaged under its 2014
budget.
Three years after toppling their autocratic leader Zine
El-Abidine Ben Ali in an uprising that inspired other 'Arab
Spring' revolts, Tunisians are chafing under high living costs
and a lack of economic opportunities.
But international lenders are pressing Tunisia to trim
public subidies to cut a budget deficit the government expects
to have reached 6.8 percent of national output last year.
Tunisia had initially budgeted 4.3 billion Tunisian dinars
($2.59 billion) for food and energy subsidies in 2014, down from
5 billion dinars in 2013.
"We have decided to suspend the increase in energy prices
planned for the 2014 budget," Tunisian Finance Minister
Ilyas Fakhfakh told the state news agency TAP.
He said revenues from the planned increase had been expected
to total 220 million dinars in 2014.
Fakhfakh, who with other ministers steps down shortly under
an accord that transfers power to a caretaker government, did
not comment on how the budget shortfall might be covered.
Last week, protests and strikes prompted the outgoing
Islamist-led government to suspend a hike in vehicle tax.
The economic discontent threatens Tunisia's largely peaceful
transition to democracy, which has been seen as a model for
other Arab nations struggling with instability.
Fakhfakh told Reuters last week the government had taken
the necessary measures to keep the budget deficit under control,
one of the main conditions for the International Monetary Fund
to release a loan tranche worth $500 million.
Tunisia's new transitional prime minister, Mehdi Jomaa, took
office last Friday and is due to form a caretaker cabinet in the
next few days which will govern the small North African country
until new elections.
