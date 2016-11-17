TUNIS Nov 17 Tunisian television will broadcast
testimony from victims of decades of authoritarian rule on
Thursday, a first chance for the public to see the workings of a
Truth and Dignity Commission intended to help cement democracy
after the Arab Spring revolution of 2011.
The commission is investigating crimes and abuses dating
back to 1955, a year before Tunisia gained independence from
France, in an effort to come to terms with its past. In the past
three years, it has gathered testimony behind closed doors from
about 11,000 people.
"The goal is not revenge," said its head, Sihem Bensedrine,
a former activist who was harassed by the authorities under
former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
She said the sessions beginning on Thursday would be "a
historic event that will be taught to our grandchildren and
enhance the image of Tunisia in the world as a model of
tolerance".
Further public hearings will be held on Dec. 17 and Jan. 14,
dates that commemorate the outbreak of Tunisia's 2011 uprising
and the flight of Ben Ali to Saudi Arabia. At the December
session, officials accused of human rights violations, torture
or corruption will present public apologies.
The commission said the hearings could boost investment in
Tunisia's struggling economy, "because foreign investors will
know that Tunisia is implementing a path for transitional
justice aimed at dismantling its authoritarian and corrupt
system." The country is hosting a major international investment
conference at the end of the month.
The 2011 uprising, the first of the Arab Spring that spread
across the Middle East, was driven by a wave of anger at
unemployment, corruption and repression.
Since ending Ben Ali's 23 years of authoritarian rule, the
North African country has won praise for its democratic
transition. But many remain frustrated over a lack of economic
opportunities and the fact that some former officials have been
allowed to return to public life.
Rights group Amnesty International said the truth commission
was "a historic opportunity to affirm a commitment to end
impunity for past crimes under international law and human
rights violations".
"The real test facing Tunisia's transitional justice
process, however, is whether it will ultimately lead to criminal
prosecutions for the crimes of the past decades, which have thus
far gone without adequate investigation or punishment," Amnesty
said.
(Editing by Aidan Lewis and Mark Trevelyan)