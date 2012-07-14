TUNIS, July 14 The Saudi Fund for Development
will extend a total of about $220 million to Tunisia in
low-interest loans, Tunisia's Investment and International
Cooperation Ministry said, as the North African country seeks to
recover from last year's revolution.
It said there would be three loans, one to develop a power
station at Sousse, one to invest in the transport of gas and one
to be spent on vocational and other training.
The loans are repayable over 20 years at 2 percent interest,
and loan agreements will be signed in the coming days, it said
in a statement on the official TAP news agency.
Tunisia has received several bilateral soft loans this year,
aimed at helping it recover from the revolution that overthrew
Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in January 2011.
This is the first loan from Saudi Arabia, which has given
shelter to Ben Ali and refused to extradite him to stand trial
in Tunisia.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara, Writing by Lin Noueihed, editing by
Tim Pearce)