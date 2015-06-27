* At least 15 Britons confirmed killed in attack
* Foreign tourist evacuate, leave by thousands
* Gunman was unknown to Tunisian security services
By Tarek Amara
SOUSSE, Tunisia, June 27 Tour companies were
evacuating thousands of foreign holidaymakers from Tunisia on
Saturday, a day after a gunman killed 39 people at a beach hotel
in an attack claimed by Islamic State.
Tunisia's Prime Minister Habib Essid said most of the dead
were British, and Britain's foreign office said 15 Britons had
been confirmed killed in the attack in the resort town of
Sousse, 140 km (90 miles) south of the capital Tunis.
A German, a Belgian and an Irish woman have also been
identified, foreign and Tunisian officials said.
It was the second major attack in the North African country
this year, following an Islamist militant assault on the Bardo
Museum in Tunis in March when gunmen killed a group of foreign
visitors as they arrived by bus.
Tunisia has undergone a largely peaceful transition to
democracy since its 2011 Arab Spring uprising, but its army has
been fighting a rise in Islamist militancy.
Tunisia's tourism minister called Friday's attack in one of
the country's most popular resorts for Europeans a "catastrophe"
and authorities vowed to toughen security, drafting in army
reserves and arming tourism police at beaches and hotels.
Saloua Kadri, Sousse tourism commissioner, said more than
3,000 foreign tourists had fled the town on Saturday, including
around 2,200 British and nearly 600 Belgians.
Dozens of tourists were waiting to take flights out from the
nearby Ennfida airport.
"We don't want to stay any longer, we just want to see our
family, parents ... so leaving as soon as possible," said Hannah
Russel, an British tourist.
Sarah Maeson, another Briton flying back to Manchester,
said: "We don't feel safe. Constantly hearing sirens and
helicopters is not really helping your nerves."
EXTRA FLIGHTS
Tunisian authorities named the gunman as Saif Rezgui, a
student who they say was not known to them. Dressed in shorts
and T-shirt, Rezgui opened fire on the beach of the Imperial
Marhaba hotel on Friday, picking out foreigners and leaving
Tunisians alive.
Witnesses said he made his way to the pool and hotel, his
killing spree ending only when he was shot dead by police.
Tour operators Thomson and First Choice, which are owned by
German travel group TUI, said they had about 6,400 customers
across Tunisia at the time of the attack, including several of
the people killed and injured.
They sent 10 planes to evacuate tourists and said 1,000 had
already been repatriated. They also said they would cancel all
their holiday packages to Tunisia for at least the next week.
TUI's German tour operator TUI also organised flights for
tourists wishing to return home and TUI's Belgian airline,
Jetairfly, sent six empty planes to bring tourists back from the
island of Djerba and from Ennfida airport on Saturday.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier confirmed
one German had been killed, but said there may be others.
Tobias Ellwood, a junior minister at Britain's foreign
office, told reporters in London the British death toll could
rise as there were several who had been seriously wounded.
"This is the most significant terrorist attack on British
people since 7/7," he said, referring to attacks on the London
transport system on July 7, 2005, that killed 52 people.
NOT ON WATCHLIST
Tunisian authorities said the gunman was not on any
watchlist of known potential militants. But one source said
Rezgui appeared to have been radicalised over the last six
months by Islamist militant recruiters.
As one countermeasure, Prime Minister Essid said that
Tunisia planned within a week to close down 80 mosques that
remain outside state control for inciting violence.
Several thousand Tunisian jihadists have gone to fight in
Syria, Iraq and neighbouring Libya, where some have set up
training camps and vowed to return to attack their homeland.
The attack took place during the holy Muslim month of
Ramadan and was one of three linked to Islamist militants on
three different continents on Friday.
In France, a decapitated body daubed with Arabic writing was
found, and in Kuwait a suicide bomber killed two dozen people at
a mosque in Kuwait.
