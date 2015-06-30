TUNIS, June 30 Tunisia estimates at least $515
million in losses in 2015 for its tourism industry after last
Friday's attack on a beach hotel that killed 39 people, mostly
British holidaymakers, the tourism minister said.
"The attack had a great impact on the economy, the losses
will be large," Tourism Minister Salma Loumi told reporters late
on Monday giving a preliminary estimate.
The North African country earned $1.95 billion in revenues
from tourism last year. The sector makes up seven percent of its
gross domestic product and is a major source of foreign currency
and employment for Tunisia.
