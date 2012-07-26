TUNIS, July 26 Tunisia's government plans to
sell shares this year in six companies seized from the relatives
of Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali after he was overthrown by a popular
uprising last year, officials said on Thursday.
After the uprising ousted Ben Ali and launched the Arab
Spring revolts, the new Tunisian government seized various
companies and properties belonging to 114 people linked to the
president of 23 years.
Eighteen months on, the government is facing growing
pressure to speed up the sales of those confiscated assets to
shore up state finances and plough proceeds back into an economy
which was hit by political turbulence in 2011 and has struggled
to sustain a fragile recovery that began this year.
The government will sell its 25 percent stake in mobile
phone business Tunisiana, a 13 percent stake in Bank of Tunisia
and 60 percent of Ennakl car distributors, said Slim
Besbess, a director at Tunisia's finance ministry.
It will also sell 100 percent of Carthage International
School, 37 percent of Carthage Cement and 99 percent of the
local branch of Kia Motors.
"International auctions to sell our shares in Tunisiana and
Ennakl are ready and the rest will also be issued during this
year," he told reporters.
The finance ministry has set the end of November as the
deadline for submission of offers for Ennakl, which was owned by
Sakher Materi, Ben Ali's son-in-law. Ennakl is the distributor
of Porsche and Volkswagen cars in Tunisia.
Submissions for Tunisiana, which is majority owned by
Kuwaiti operator Wataniya, are due by November
2.
Ben Ali, who fled to Saudi Arabia as protests engulfed
Tunisia on Jan. 14, 2011, has been sentenced in absentia to
decades in jail on charges ranging from corruption to killing
protesters.
During his time in office, members of Ben Ali's extended
family are believed to have accumulated fortunes, stashing money
in foreign accounts and monopolising big business deals.
The lavish lifestyle and wealthy relatives of Ben Ali and
his wife Leila Trabelsi, a social climbing former hairdresser,
had come to be seen by many Tunisians as a symbol his corrupt
era.
