By Tarek Amara
| Tunis, June 19
Tunis, June 19 Tunisia's first issue of a sukuk
(Islamic bond) is likely to be postponed to next year, adding to
pressure on government finances, because of disruptions to
legislative business.
Finance Minister Elyess Fakhfakh told Reuters in April that
Tunisia planned to issue a sovereign sukuk this July to raise
$700 million. He said the government was in the final stages of
pushing through legislation to permit the issue, and hoped
parliament would approve the bill by end-April or early May.
But so far parliament has not begun considering the
legislation because it has been occupied with the controversial
task, still uncompleted, of drafting a new constitution that
would permit elections expected later this year.
"So far, the finance committee has not discussed the
sovereign sukuk law. There will be a delay due to a large number
of concerns," Ferjani Dhogman, chairman of parliament's finance
committee, told Reuters. He did not give a date for when
discussions might start.
Two sources in the central bank and the finance ministry,
declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue,
told Reuters they believed it would not be possible to issue
sukuk before next year, because of delays in parliament.
"It is impossible to issue Islamic bonds this year because
the law is not ready and will need a long time for discussion
and debate in the constituent assembly," an official in the
central bank said.
He added that postponing the $700 million issue "will
increase pressure on the country's budget this year". Tunisia is
running a large state budget deficit, which it has projected at
about $3.2 billion this year, and the sukuk was intended to help
fill that gap.
The government, led by moderate Islamists, is keen to
develop Islamic finance, which was neglected for ideological
reasons by the regime before the 2011 revolution. A Tunisian
sukuk issue could potentially attract large amounts of Islamic
funds from the wealthy Gulf.
But the sukuk legislation may prove controversial, partly
because the Islamic bonds will have to be backed by streams of
income from individual state assets. As Egypt found when it
drafted its own sukuk bill, the choice of assets and the way in
which the government handles them can be politically sensitive.
Tunisia this year signed a $1.7 billion standby loan
agreement with the International Monetary Fund, and a finance
ministry official told Reuters that the government might have to
use more IMF funds to fill the gap left by the sukuk delay.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)