UPDATE 1-As Tucker steps down, new AIA chief has big shoes to fill
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Tunisia has sent banks request for proposals for a potential US dollar denominated sukuk transaction, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Ba3/B/BB-, hopes to complete the debut Islamic bond by the end of the year, one source said.
If successful, Tunisia would become the fifth sovereign to issue a debut sukuk in 2014, following the UK, Sharjah, Hong Kong, South Africa and Luxembourg.
Tunisia would be more of a natural investment for Islamic investors than some of those sovereigns, a second banker said.
An overwhelming majority of its citizens are Muslims, and key Gulf investors would have some familiarity with the Tunisian economy, he said.
Tunisia has been active in capital markets recently. It issued a JPY50bn Samurai bond earlier this month and a US$500m 2021 note in July, a deal backed by US AID. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Sudip Roy, editing by Helene Durand)
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895216 SYDNEY, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust's residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by first-ranking prime Australian mortgages originated by Suncorp-Metway Limited (Suncorp, A+/Stable/F1). The ratings are as follows: AUD1,150m Class
COLOMBO, March 13 The Sri Lankan rupee eased slightly on Monday due to importer dollar demand, with the market awaiting inflows from sovereign and development bonds to see if the local currency would reverse its falling trend, dealers said.