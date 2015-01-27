BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Tunisia plans to issue a debut sukuk this summer, a central bank official said.
Tunisia has already picked four banks including Citigroup, Natixis and Standard Chartered to arrange the inaugural sukuk, according to sources.
The sovereign issuer printed a US$1bn 10 year conventional bond at a 5.875% yield through its central bank on Tuesday.
Tunisia is rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch.
* Ceo Martin Flanagan's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.61 million versus $15.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing