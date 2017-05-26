ZURICH May 26 Switzerland returned around 3.5 million euros ($3.91 million) held by a close relative of former Tunisian president Ben Ali to Tunisian authorities as part of the country's stolen assets recovery process, Swiss authorities said on Friday.

The transfer follows a smaller restitution of 250,000 Swiss francs ($256,383.96) made to Tunisia in May 2016. ($1 = 0.9751 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Gareth Jones)