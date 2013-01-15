BRIEF-Pool Corporation says chairman Sexton to retire
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
Tunis Jan 15 Private Tunisian company Syphax Airlines said on Tuesday it had ordered 10 Airbus aircraft in a deal worth $600 million to strengthen its fleet and launch long haul trips to the United States and Asia. "Delivery will begin in 2015 with two aircraft," Syphax Airlines CEO Mohamed Frikha told Reuters.
"Value of the deal will be around $600 million", he said.
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.