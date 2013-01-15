Tunis Jan 15 Private Tunisian company Syphax Airlines said on Tuesday it had ordered 10 Airbus aircraft in a deal worth $600 million to strengthen its fleet and launch long haul trips to the United States and Asia. "Delivery will begin in 2015 with two aircraft," Syphax Airlines CEO Mohamed Frikha told Reuters.

"Value of the deal will be around $600 million", he said.