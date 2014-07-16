(Adds details of attacks, background)
TUNIS, July 16 At least five Tunisian soldiers
were killed after gunmen attacked military checkpoints near the
Algerian border, where the army has been conducting an operation
to flush out Islamist militant fighters, the TAP state news
agency and a defense official said on Wednesday.
The gunmen, armed with rocket-propelled grenades and rifles,
attacked the checkpoints in the Mount Chaambi area, according to
the reports. Since April, thousands of Tunisian troops have been
deployed to the area, where a small group of militants have been
holed up, some since the French military operation drove al
Qaeda-affiliated fighters out of Mali last year.
"They attacked military checkpoints in Mount Chaambi, there
are dead and wounded in this attack with RPGs and rifles,"
Rachid Hawela, a defense ministry spokesman said.
The TAP news agency said five soldiers were killed and nine
more wounded in the attacks.
One of the Arab world's most secular states, Tunisia has
adopted a new constitution and a caretaker government has taken
over as a way to ease tensions between a leading Islamist party
and secular opponents after its 2011 revolt against autocrat
Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.
But the small North African country has struggled with the
rise of hardline Islamist militants. Tunisian security officials
estimate the numbers in the mountains are only in the dozens,
but the threat of Islamist violence is clear.
One militant group, Ansar al Sharia, is branded a terrorist
group by Washington and has clashed repeatedly with security
forces. Some of those in Chaambi are linked to Al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), al Qaeda's North Africa branch.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara in Tunis; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Ken Wills)