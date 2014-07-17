UPDATE 1-Hedge fund TCI intensifies pressure on Safran to scrap $9 bln Zodiac deal
* TCI says Safran chairman should be ousted unless deal scrapped (Adds detail, background)
TUNIS, July 17 At least 14 Tunisian troops were killed when militants attacked checkpoints in the remote Chaambi mountains, the ministry of defense said on Thursday, raising the death toll.
The attack on Wednesday evening was the deadliest yet carried out by militants on Tunisia's armed forces, who have been trying to flush out Islamist fighters hiding out in the mountain range near Algeria's border. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Patrick Markey, editing by John Stonestreet) )
* TCI says Safran chairman should be ousted unless deal scrapped (Adds detail, background)
ABIDJAN, March 15 Cocoa grinding companies in Ivory Coast said they are rejecting between 30 and 50 percent of beans because of high acidity levels, which along with other quality problems is likely to cause a sharp drop in port arrivals next week.
* First searches at Audi since emissions scandal broke in 2015