TUNIS, July 17 At least 14 Tunisian troops were killed when militants attacked checkpoints in the remote Chaambi mountains, the ministry of defense said on Thursday, raising the death toll.

The attack on Wednesday evening was the deadliest yet carried out by militants on Tunisia's armed forces, who have been trying to flush out Islamist fighters hiding out in the mountain range near Algeria's border. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Patrick Markey, editing by John Stonestreet) )