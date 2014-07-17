UPDATE 1-Hedge fund TCI intensifies pressure on Safran to scrap $9 bln Zodiac deal
* TCI says Safran chairman should be ousted unless deal scrapped (Adds detail, background)
(Adds details)
TUNIS, July 17 At least 14 Tunisian troops were killed when militants attacked checkpoints in the remote Chaambi mountains, the ministry of defense said on Thursday.
The attacks on Wednesday evening were the deadliest yet carried out by militants on Tunisia's armed forces, who have been trying to flush out Islamist fighters hiding out in the mountain range near Algeria's border.
A defense ministry spokesman said 14 troops were killed, and another 20 wounded when the militants attacked with rifles and rocket-propelled grenades.
The North African country has struggled with the rise of radical Islamist militants since the 2011 popular revolt ended the rule of autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali and began Tunisia's fragile steps to democracy.
Armed Islamist militants have clashed with security forces occasionally since the uprising, but Wednesday's attacks were the worst on Tunisia's military.
Since April, thousands of troops have been deployed to the Chaambi mountains to try to control groups of militants taking refuge there. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Patrick Markey, editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* TCI says Safran chairman should be ousted unless deal scrapped (Adds detail, background)
ABIDJAN, March 15 Cocoa grinding companies in Ivory Coast said they are rejecting between 30 and 50 percent of beans because of high acidity levels, which along with other quality problems is likely to cause a sharp drop in port arrivals next week.
* First searches at Audi since emissions scandal broke in 2015