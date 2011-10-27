TUNIS Oct 27 Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party, which won power in an election last weekend, is inclined to leave the finance minister and central bank governor in their jobs when it names a new government, a senior party official said on Thursday.

"The tendency is to keep the same strategy, except for some ministers whose performance has been lamentable," Samir Dilou, a member of Ennahda's executive bureau, told Reuters.

The finance minister would "probably" be among those who stay, he said. Asked if this would also include the central bank governor he said: "Why not?" (Reporting By Tarek Amara and Christian Lowe; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Ireland)