TUNIS Oct 27 Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party,
which won power in an election last weekend, is inclined to
leave the finance minister and central bank governor in their
jobs when it names a new government, a senior party official
said on Thursday.
"The tendency is to keep the same strategy, except for some
ministers whose performance has been lamentable," Samir Dilou, a
member of Ennahda's executive bureau, told Reuters.
The finance minister would "probably" be among those who
stay, he said. Asked if this would also include the central bank
governor he said: "Why not?"
