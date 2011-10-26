TUNIS Oct 26 The Islamist Ennahda party, which
has won Tunisia's first free election, said on Wednesday it
would not impose restrictions on how foreign tourists dress on
beaches and would not impose Islamic banking rules, according to
state media.
"The tourism sector is among the achievements which we
cannot touch. Is it logical to handicap a strategic sector like
tourism by forbidding wine or wearing bathing costumes? These
are personal liberties for Tunisians and foreigners as well,"
the official TAP news agency quoted Ennahda secretary general
Hamadi Jbeli as saying.
"We will not make Islamic banks universal. We are not going
to abolish the banking system that exists," he said.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)