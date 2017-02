TUNIS Dec 14 Businessman Khayam Turki, a leading member of the left-wing Ettakatol party, is to be the finance minister in Tunisia's new coalition government, three coalition sources told Reuters.

Turki was educated in Tunisia and France, studied at business school and is 40 years of age, one of his friends told Reuters. He was financial director in Ettakatol's campaign for last month's election. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Ireland)