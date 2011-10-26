* Q3 adj EPS $0.83, in line

* Q3 net sales up 15 pct to $602.6 mln vs est $605.9 mln

* Sees Q4 adj EPS $1.49-$1.54 vs est $1.58

* Shares down 5 pct before the bell

Oct 26 Tupperware Brands Corp's forecast for its biggest-selling holiday quarter fell short of analysts' expectation after the company reported disappointing sales in markets like western Europe and the United States.

Shares of the company, popular for its brightly colored containers that store food, fell almost 5 percent in pre-market trade to $54.

Tupperware, which also cut its full-year outlook, expects an adjusted profit of $1.49-$1.54 a share for the current quarter. Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.58 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ending December, Tupperware expects sales to rise 5-7 percent -- lower than analysts' estimate.

Third-quarter sales, excluding foreign currency benefits, fell 3 percent in "established markets" -- western Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

For quarter ended Oct. 1, the Orlando, Florida-based company earned $10.5 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with $39.9 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 83 cents a share, in line with analysts' expectations.

Tupperware, which also sells personal care products, including the NaturCare and Fuller Cosmetics brands, said net sales rose 15 percent to $602.6 million. Analysts were expecting $605.9 million. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal, Abhishek Takle and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Joyjeet Das)