Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
Jan 29 Food storage maker Tupperware Brands Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by weak sales in established markets such as Germany, Canada and the United States.
Net income rose to $89.7 million, or $1.74 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from $74.5 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the direct-selling company earned $1.81 per share.
Sales rose 1 percent to $717 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.84 per share on revenue of $727.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Shailaja Sharma)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
