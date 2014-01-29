Jan 29 Food storage maker Tupperware Brands Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by weak sales in established markets such as Germany, Canada and the United States.

Net income rose to $89.7 million, or $1.74 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from $74.5 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the direct-selling company earned $1.81 per share.

Sales rose 1 percent to $717 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.84 per share on revenue of $727.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Shailaja Sharma)