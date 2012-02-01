* Q4 adj EPS $1.50 vs est $1.53
* $676.1 million vs est $689.5 mln
* Sees FY adj. EPS $5.00-$5.10 vs est $4.96
(Follows alerts)
Feb 1 Tupperware Brands Corp
reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by lower
sales in Europe and North America.
However, Tupperware, which gets over 40 percent of its sales
from the two regions, raised its dividend by 20 percent and
forecast an adjusted profit for 2012 above market expectations.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $86.9 million, or $1.50 a
share, compared with $80.7 million, or $1.26 a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.50 a share.
Net sales fell 3 percent to $676.1 million.
Tupperware expects an adjusted profit of $5.00 a share to
$5.10 a share, above analysts' average estimate of $4.96 a
share.
Shares of the company were down 2 percent before the bell.
They closed at $62.84 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)