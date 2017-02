IZMIR, Turkey Oct 16 Tupras, Turkey's sole oil refiner, expects its planned eurobond issue to be between $500 million and $1 billion, Yavuz Erkut, the company's general manager, said on Tuesday.

The financing will help offset a potential rise in costs due to oil price volatility and to simplify financial operations, Erkut said in a presentation at a news conference. (Reporting By Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)