UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
ISTANBUL Oct 17 Tupras, Turkey's sole oil refiner, has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of meetings with international investors ahead of a planned dollar-denominated eurobond issue, bankers close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Banking sources said the meetings will take place between Oct. 19-24. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran's official stock of enriched uranium has fallen by half after large amounts stuck in pipes have been recategorised as unrecoverable under a process agreed with major powers, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Friday.