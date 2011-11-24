DUBAI Nov 24 Turkey's Tupras has opened a tender to sell gasoline for the first half of 2012, traders said on Thursday.

The Turkish refinery is aiming to sell at least one standard cargo of gasoline per month for the first six months of next year, traders said.

"They're tendering to sell something like 180,000 to 210,000 tonnes," one gasoline trader said. "But usually they term up to three cargoes a month," he added.

The tender closes on Monday, another trader said.

Tupras is also tendering to buy one cargo of ultra low sulphur diesel for delivery between December 10-15 to Aliaga port. Tender closes on Thursday.

In a third tender which closed on Monday, Tupras sought to buy a cargo of high sulphur gas oil or an ultra low sulphur diesel for delivery in December 7-9 to Izmir port, tender documents showed.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Amran Abocar)