ISTANBUL Aug 15 Tupras , Turkey's sole refiner, said on Monday second quarter net profit grew 16.2 percent on higher oil prices and increasing sales volume, beating a Reuters poll forecast

Tupras said net profit rose to 258 million lira ($146 million) from 222 million in the same period a year ago, beating a forecast of 216.4 million in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Sales rose to 10.45 billion lira from 6.63 billion lira a year earlier, it said.

Analyst Mert Bostanoglu of Ata Invest said revenues stemmed from higher crude oil prices and sales volumes.

Tupras shares have fallen 6.4 percent this year, compared with almost a 20 percent decline on the ISE National 100 equity benchmark index. (Editing by David Cowell)