* Profit rises to 354.7 million lira
* Sales surge 71 percent to 12.1 billion lira
(Adds quotes, details)
ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkish refiner Tupras
posted a better-than-expected third-quarter net
profit, up 1.6 percent to 354.7 million lira ($202 million), on
Friday as sales surged 71 percent boosted by a jump in exports.
The net profit sharply exceeded a Reuters poll forecast that
profit would fall 23 percent to 270 million lira because of a
weak Turkish lira, which has lost around 15 percent of its value
against the dollar this year.
Sales jumped to 12.06 billion lira in the third quarter,
beating a poll forecast of 11.58 billion lira, lifted by a 20
percent increase in exports in the first nine months of 2011.
"Tupras achieved net refining margins of $5.5 per barrel
through increased production, boosted by growing domestic demand
for jet fuel, diesel and asphalt, and due to its use of heavy
crude oil, plus the one-off impact of rapidly rising
international oil prices, through inventory gains and currency
effects," the company said in a statement.
"The impact of this net margin and sales increases generated
a net profit 921 million lira ($525 million) in the first nine
months of 2011," the statement added.
Shares in Tupras outperformed its peers on the Istanbul
Bourse, rising 3 percent to 41.80 lira.
($1=1.754 Turkish Liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mike Nesbit)