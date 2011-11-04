* Profit rises to 354.7 million lira

* Sales surge 71 percent to 12.1 billion lira (Adds quotes, details)

ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkish refiner Tupras posted a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit, up 1.6 percent to 354.7 million lira ($202 million), on Friday as sales surged 71 percent boosted by a jump in exports.

The net profit sharply exceeded a Reuters poll forecast that profit would fall 23 percent to 270 million lira because of a weak Turkish lira, which has lost around 15 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

Sales jumped to 12.06 billion lira in the third quarter, beating a poll forecast of 11.58 billion lira, lifted by a 20 percent increase in exports in the first nine months of 2011.

"Tupras achieved net refining margins of $5.5 per barrel through increased production, boosted by growing domestic demand for jet fuel, diesel and asphalt, and due to its use of heavy crude oil, plus the one-off impact of rapidly rising international oil prices, through inventory gains and currency effects," the company said in a statement.

"The impact of this net margin and sales increases generated a net profit 921 million lira ($525 million) in the first nine months of 2011," the statement added.

Shares in Tupras outperformed its peers on the Istanbul Bourse, rising 3 percent to 41.80 lira. ($1=1.754 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mike Nesbit)