LONDON Dec 14 Turkish refinery Tupras has issued a tender to sell two cargoes of fuel oil for loading in early January, according to a tender document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

One cargo of up to 40,000 tonnes is for loading at the port of Izmit, while a second cargo of up to 55,000 tonnes is for loading at the port of Aliaga.

The tender will close on December 15. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)