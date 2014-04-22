ISTANBUL, April 22 Turkish fuel retailer Turcas said on Tuesday its gas unit has begun non-binding talks with another company to jointly procure natural gas from the Leviathan field in the eastern Mediterranean for Turkish markets.

Turcas is in talks with Istanbul-based Enerjisa, which is owned by Turkey's Sabanci Holding and German utility E.ON, to buy the gas from the Israeli field, according to the stock-exhange filing. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)