Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Oct 20 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom said on Tuesday it was raising the paid-in capital of its subsidiary Avea, a mobile phone operator, to 11.2 billion lira ($3.9 billion) from 8.2 billion.
The proceeds would be used to pay the fees for 4G frequencies acquired in a tender in August, Turk Telekom said in a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.
($1 = 2.8940 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order