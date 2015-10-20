ISTANBUL Oct 20 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom said on Tuesday it was raising the paid-in capital of its subsidiary Avea, a mobile phone operator, to 11.2 billion lira ($3.9 billion) from 8.2 billion.

The proceeds would be used to pay the fees for 4G frequencies acquired in a tender in August, Turk Telekom said in a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.

($1 = 2.8940 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)