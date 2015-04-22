ISTANBUL, April 22 Turk Telekom said on Wednesday it had submitted a non-binding offer for the purchase of the remaining 10 percent of the issued share capital of mobile operator Avea Iletisim with a nominal value of 820 million lira.

Turk Telekom holds around 90 percent of Avea and the remaining 10 percent stake is held by Isbank, Sisecam , Trakya Yatrm Holding, Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik, Efes Holding and Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)