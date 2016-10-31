ANKARA/DUBAI Oct 31 The main shareholder in Turkish fixed-line operator Turk Telekom is in talks with creditors to negotiate its debt ahead of its next payment deadline in March, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Turk Telekom's majority shareholder, Oger Telecom, missed an interest payment of almost $300 million on a $4.75 billion loan at the end of September, banking and other sources have said.

In turn, one of Oger Telecom's shareholders, Saudi Telecom, is in talks about raising its stake in Oger to help its debt position, one of the people and another source said.

Saudi Telecom did not comment when contacted by Reuters. Oger Telecom did not respond to requests for comment.

Turk Telekom said this month it did not expect reports related to one of its shareholders to have any impact on its daily operations, commitments or liabilities. It also said its financial agreements did not include cross default provisions in relation to shareholders missing debt repayments. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Akin Aytekin in Istanbul; Tom Arnold, David French, Katie Paul and Reem Shamseddine in Dubai; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)