Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1515 GMT on Monday:
ISTANBUL Feb 21 Turkey's telecommunications company Turk Telekom said on Tuesday it signed a $500 million eight-year loan deal with the China Development Bank.
Turk Telekom made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 French telecoms operator Orange sees its revenues in the Middle East and Africa region growing by at least last year's rate of 2.6 percent in 2017, a deputy chief executive said on Monday.