Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Nov 23 Turk Telekom said on Monday it had signed a club loan facility agreement with 14 banks amounting to 420 million euros ($446 million) and $380 million with a five-year maturity including a three-year grace period.
The loan facility will be used for refinancing and working capital purposes, with an interest rate of Euribor/Libor +1.80 percent per annum, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order