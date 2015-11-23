ISTANBUL Nov 23 Turk Telekom said on Monday it had signed a club loan facility agreement with 14 banks amounting to 420 million euros ($446 million) and $380 million with a five-year maturity including a three-year grace period.

The loan facility will be used for refinancing and working capital purposes, with an interest rate of Euribor/Libor +1.80 percent per annum, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)