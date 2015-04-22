ISTANBUL, April 22 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom's net profit slid 93 percent year-on-year to 26.7 million lira ($10 million) in the first quarter, it announced on Wednesday, just below a poll forecast of 33 million lira.

Its sales in the first quarter rose 7.5 percent to 3.43 billion lira, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, just above a poll forecast of 3.42 billion lira. ($1 = 2.68 lira) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)