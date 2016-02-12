ISTANBUL Feb 12 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom posted a profit of 907.4 million lira ($309 million) in 2015, down 55 percent from a year earlier, the company said late on Thursday.

Sales in 2015 rose around 7 percent to 14.5 billion lira, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.9328 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)