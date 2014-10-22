Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turk Telekom's net profit rose 35 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 318.6 million lira ($142 million), its balance sheet showed on Wednesday.
Its sales was almost flat at 3.51 billion lira, according to the filing.
($1 = 2.24 lira) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)