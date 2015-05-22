ISTANBUL May 22 Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri will halt production in two cities because of an ongoing labour dispute, the Turkish tractor maker said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The company, which is owned by Koc Holding and also operates in Izmir on Turkey's western coast according to its annual report, said production in Ankara and Erenler will be halted, citing risk management policies of the firm.

A labour dispute has spread to a number of parts suppliers clustered around the northwestern city of Bursa, the Turkish auto industry hub, and comes just weeks ahead of a June 7 parliamentary election. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)