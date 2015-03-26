ISTANBUL, March 26 Shareholders of wireless operator Turkcell have approved a dividend proposal, an investor who attended its general meeting on Thursday told Reuters, paving the way for the company's first pay-out in around five years.

Three major Turkcell shareholders, whose in-fighting has prevented the company from holding an annual general meeting since 2010, said on Wednesday they had agreed to propose a $1.5 billion dividend.

