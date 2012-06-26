UPDATE 5-In Japan, US defense chief reaffirms commitment to security treaty
* On campaign trail, Trump questioned alliance (Adds reaction by China, paragraphs 11-12)
ISTANBUL, June 26 TeliaSonera, a major shareholder of Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell , said Turkcell's general assembly meeting due on June 29 may be delayed after shareholders Altimo and Cukurova failed to agree on fundamental issues.
Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera made the announcement in an e-mailed statement. (Writing by Seda Sezer)
* On campaign trail, Trump questioned alliance (Adds reaction by China, paragraphs 11-12)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The United States has moved a Navy destroyer to off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials said on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.
Feb 3 Germany's BMW said on Friday it would recall 230,117 cars and sport utility vehicles in the United States that may have been fitted with faulty air-bag inflators made by Takata Corp.