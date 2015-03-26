Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Add company confirmation on dividend value, updates share price)
By Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, March 26 Feuding shareholders of Turkish wireless carrier Turkcell called a truce on Thursday to pay themselves a $1.5 billion dividend, signalling a potential thaw in a protracted battle over the company.
Turkey's largest mobile operator has been hamstrung by a decade of fighting for control between three investors: Sweden's TeliaSonera, Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, one of Turkey's richest men.
The battle has choked decision-making at Turkcell and prevented it from holding annual general meetings and paying dividends for the past five years.
The three rivals struck a deal this week to propose a dividend and shareholders gathered on Thursday for the first time since 2010, voting to pay themselves around 3.9 billion lira ($1.5 billion).
The truce has raised hopes of an end to the fight, although Fridman's Alfa Group has said shareholders remained deadlocked.
Alfa last week offered $2.8 billion to buy back a 14 percent stake in Turkcell from Karamehmet's cash-strapped Cukurova Holding. But analysts have said the offer would likely be blocked because of Turkey's opposition to market leader falling into foreign hands.
Shares of Turkcell ended down nearly 2 percent, after jumping more than 5 percent on Wednesday on news of the dividend proposal. ($1 = 2.5987 liras) (Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler, David Clarke and David Evans)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)