ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Russia's Alfa Telecom has applied to Turkey's Competition Board to take over indirect control of leading Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell from Cukurova Holding, the latest step in a long-running battle for control of the company.

The Competition Board made the announcement in a statement on its website. On April 1, Cukurova launched an attempt to buy out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's indirect stake in Turkcell held by his Alfa Group.

