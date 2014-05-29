ISTANBUL May 29 The annual general meeting of leading Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell failed to convene on Thursday as there was no quorum amid a long-running dispute between the company's main shareholders, company officials said.

The row has hobbled Turkcell's development for years because it has been unable to agree the make-up of its board or pay dividends. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)