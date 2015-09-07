ISTANBUL, Sept 7 Leading Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell said on Monday the outstanding debt of its Belarusian Telecommunication Network (Best) unit had been restructured in line with its aim of improving balance sheet structure.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, it said Best's total existing intra-group loans had been converted into a $688 million subordinated loan, directly from Turkcell. (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)