ISTANBUL, June 22 Turkcell, Turkey's
largest mobile phone operator, has been warned by the Capital
Markets Board over its failure to comply with new rules raising
the number of independent members required on boards to at least
three.
The failure further complicates efforts to break a deadlock
between major shareholders over control of the company.
The regulator said in its weekly bulletin on Friday it could
not accept Turkcell's independent member list as it was not
agreed by the board, which is riven by divisions between
shareholders.
The market regulator said Turkcell should apply to the
Capital Markets Board immediately with an independent member
list which complied with the rules.
Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera has the largest
direct and indirect stake in Turkcell, with a 37 percent share,
while Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian group Alfa, has an
indirect stake of 13.22 percent.
Turkish group Cukurova has a 14 percent stake which carries
controlling rights because of the management structure.
TeliaSonera and Altimo are locked in legal battles to wrest
control of Turkcell from Cukurova, chaired by Mehmet Emin
Karamehmet, one of Turkey's most powerful businessmen.
Having forced Karamehmet to step down as Turkcell chairman
in 2010, the Nordic and Russian partners are pushing to oust his
replacement, Colin Williams, a designated independent board
member, who they regard as a proxy for Karamehmet.
The unresolved issues over restructuring of the board could
leave decision-making paralysed.
"The complicated Turkcell case still maintains its mystery
... Unfortunately, Turkcell's board of directors cannot convene
due to severe conflicts among shareholders. Nonetheless,
auditors had invited for an ordinary general meeting on June 29,
2012," analysts at Tera Brokers said in a note.
Turkcell failed to hold key votes on board changes and its
dividend at an extraordinary general meeting in October.
A decision by the Capital Markets Board on the eve of the
EGM set new rules raising the number of independent members
required on company boards to at least three.
Turkcell has yet to comply with that regulation. Currently,
the three main shareholders each have two seats on Turkcell's
seven-member board.
