ISTANBUL, March 29 The board of Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell will meet on Thursday to discuss the board structure and independent board members, two sources close to the subject told Reuters.

Having founded Turkcell in 1994, Mehmet Emin Karamehmet is locked in a boardroom struggle with the other main shareholders in Turkcell -- Altimo and Nordic telecommunications group TeliaSonera.

Turkcell's board has seven members, with the three main shareholders - Cukurova, Altimo and TeliaSonera - each having two seats. Chairman Colin Williams is the designated independent board member. Altimo and TeliaSonera want him replaced as they say he sides with Cukurova.

Another source said the 2011 dividend may be also discussed.

Teliasonera has a 37 percent stake in Turkcell, while Altimo has a 13.2 percent stake it bought from Karamehmet in 2005.

However, Cukurova's 13.8 percent stake carries controlling rights because of Turkcell's structure.

