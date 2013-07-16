ISTANBUL, July 16 Turkey's Capital Markets Board (SPK) will soon appoint two members to the management board of the country's leading mobile phone company Turkcell, SPK chairman Vahdettin Ertas told the broadcaster CNBC-e in an interview on Tuesday.

Turkish officials said previously Ankara could intervene to resolve an impasse paralysing Turkcell, which has been unable to agree the make-up of its board or pay dividends due to a dispute between major shareholders TeliaSonera, Russia's Altimo and Turkey's Cukurova. (Writing by Daren Butler)