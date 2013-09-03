ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Turkey's Capital Markets Board (SPK) will appoint two members to the management board of the country's leading mobile phone company Turkcell in one to two weeks, SPK chairman Vahdettin Ertas told reporters on Tuesday.

Turkcell has been unable to agree the make-up of its board or pay dividends due to a dispute between major shareholders TeliaSonera, Russia's Altimo and Turkey's Cukurova. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)