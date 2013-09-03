Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Turkey's Capital Markets Board (SPK) will appoint two members to the management board of the country's leading mobile phone company Turkcell in one to two weeks, SPK chairman Vahdettin Ertas told reporters on Tuesday.
Turkcell has been unable to agree the make-up of its board or pay dividends due to a dispute between major shareholders TeliaSonera, Russia's Altimo and Turkey's Cukurova. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)