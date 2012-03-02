ISTANBUL, March 2 A top British appeals
court has quashed an order by a Caribbean court for Turkey's
Cukurova Holding to deposit $1.4 billion in an escrow account
pending the outcome of its dispute with its Russian partner in
Turkcell, a senior official at the Russian company
Altimo told Reuters.
The ruling gives some relief for Turkish tycoon Mehmet
Karamehmet, who owns Cukurova, in his ongoing struggle to keep
control of Turkey's largest mobile phone operator.
Britain's Privy Council, the highest court of appeal for
many Commonwealth countries, cancelled the order made by a court
in the British Virgin Islands for Cukurova to make the deposit
by March 5.
Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa group had
harboured hopes of being awarded Cukurova's 13.8 percent stake
in Turkcell if the funds were not deposited in time. Cukurova
had put the shares up as collateral for a loan taken from Altimo
in 2007, and the dispute between centres on whether that loan is
in default.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore)