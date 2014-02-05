Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Feb 5 The deadline for Turkey's Cukurova Group to pay the $1.6 billion needed to recover a disputed controlling stake in Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell has been pushed back, a British court said on Wednesday.
The Privy Council said that the deadline would be postponed until 60 days after a ruling in a separate case being heard over the dispute between major Turkcell shareholders by the U.S. Court of Appeals in New York.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)