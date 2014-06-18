ISTANBUL, June 18 A British court said on Wednesday it had extended a deadline for Turkey's Cukurova Holding to recover a disputed stake in mobile operator Turkcell until July 23.

Cukurova and Altimo, the telecoms investment arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, have been fighting for seven years for control of Turkcell, choking decision-making at the firm and preventing the payment of dividends. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)